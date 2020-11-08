RICHARD JOE GALLEGOS



It is with immense sorrow and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Mr. Rick J. Gallegos. Born on February 21, 1956 in Tucson, Arizona. Rick attended St. Anne School, St. Michael's High School (St. Michael Protect Us), and University of New Mexico. Rick was the proprietor of Gallegos Plumbing Systems, Inc. for many years and later employed by Santa Fe County Government. Rick was a Master Plumber, avid outdoorsman, and lover of music. Rick lived all his life with quiet integrity and great presence.

Preceded in death by his father Margarito Gallegos, mother Grace, "shining light" brother Anthony, father-in-law Arturo Martinez, brother-in-law James Metoyer. He is survived by his loving wife, Andrea of 36 years; children Maxx A. Gallegos, M.D., David A. Gallegos, Esq; sister Elizabeth Metoyer; nephews Frank Herrera, Anthony Herrera; mother-in-law Sally Roman; sister-in-law Sharon Martinez Weir; nephews Emilio Martinez, Noah Martinez; niece Sara Martinez; sister-in-law Rebecca Martinez; nephews Jesse Cassidy, Rick Cassidy; brother-in-law Roman Martinez; niece Ruby Rose Yamoona; brother-in-law Rick Cassidy Sr.; great-nephews and nieces Emily and Katy Martinez, Juanita and Manuela Martinez, Antonio Rodriguez; twins Estevan and Estrella Martinez, Gwynne and Maeve Cassidy, Kayden and Emory Yamoona; Godchildren Carlos Padilla, Matthew Maez, Anthony Herrera, and Sara Martinez.

You'll remember Rick when you smile with memories of younger days, the burst of snow on your face skiing down Kachina and the thrill of a fight with a beautiful brown on waters of the great Pecos Rivera.

Forever loved, forever missed.

Due to the COVID pandemic, private services will be held at a later date.







