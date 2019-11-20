Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD KHANLIAN. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD KHANLIAN It is with our deepest sadness that we inform the community of the sudden death of Richard Khanlian, age 80, on November 11, 2019. Richard was known to so many as a "gentle giant" of a man, revered for his gentlemanly demeanor, ethical approach to issues, disarming modesty, love of life and family, depth of knowledge, and refreshing wit. Born on May 23, 1939 to Helen and John Khanlian, who preceded him in death, Richard grew up in the New York City suburbs and studied at Oberlin College and the Columbia School of Journalism. He lived several years in Paris working for the New York Times before returning to the States and finally settling in New Mexico. Richard worked for the Albuquerque Public Schools teaching at the Albuquerque Technical Vocational Institute (TVI, now CNM). Ultimately, his love of photography stirred him to that profession, a passion that was with him for the rest of his life. He also enjoyed hiking, skiing, and many other outdoor activities. Richard is survived by his wife, Ann Alexander; children Luke (Charlene) and Jessica (Zach); brothers Robert and John (Janet); son in all but DNA, Aran Vogenthaler (Ilana); ex-wife Sigrun Fox; and an adoring network of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, children-in-law, and extended family. Richard was active in various organizations that focused on peace, climate change resistance, and social justice. He enjoyed the many friends he gained through membership in the photography group, ASMP. His kindness and compassion for others has been reflected in the outpouring of love from family, neighbors, and friends. A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 2-4pm at the Inn at Loretto. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

