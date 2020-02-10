RICHARD LEE NOTHNAGEL Richard Lee Nothnagel passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 after long battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, father; and preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Helen Nothnagel; in-laws, Antonio "Tony" and Katherine Gonzales; brothers-in-law, Andrew Gonzales, Steven Gonzales, and nephew Nathan Gonzales. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Nothnagel; daughter, Susan Nothnagel; son, Richard W. Nothnagel; sister, Debbie Nothnagel; brother-in-law, Philip Gonzales; Delia Sanchez, Becky Seligman, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Richard served four years in the United States Airforce, had a long career as lineman and supervisor for PNM, known as "Hippie", and other utility companies. He enjoyed the outdoors, airplanes, golfing, and spending time with his family. Services will be held on February 18th. Mass will be celebrated at St. Anne's Parish at 11:00 a.m., Burial at National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Following the burial there will be a Fellowship at the Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, his family respectfully requests donations to be made to Presbyterian Foundation Cancer Care Program link: www.phs.org. Our gratitude to the caregivers of Ambercare for the compassionate care they provided Richard and his family during his illness.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020