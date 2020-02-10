Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee Nothnagel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD LEE NOTHNAGEL Richard Lee Nothnagel passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 after long battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, father; and preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Helen Nothnagel; in-laws, Antonio "Tony" and Katherine Gonzales; brothers-in-law, Andrew Gonzales, Steven Gonzales, and nephew Nathan Gonzales. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Nothnagel; daughter, Susan Nothnagel; son, Richard W. Nothnagel; sister, Debbie Nothnagel; brother-in-law, Philip Gonzales; Delia Sanchez, Becky Seligman, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Richard served four years in the United States Airforce, had a long career as lineman and supervisor for PNM, known as "Hippie", and other utility companies. He enjoyed the outdoors, airplanes, golfing, and spending time with his family. Services will be held on February 18th. Mass will be celebrated at St. Anne's Parish at 11:00 a.m., Burial at National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Following the burial there will be a Fellowship at the Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, his family respectfully requests donations to be made to Presbyterian Foundation Cancer Care Program link:

RICHARD LEE NOTHNAGEL Richard Lee Nothnagel passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 after long battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, father; and preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Helen Nothnagel; in-laws, Antonio "Tony" and Katherine Gonzales; brothers-in-law, Andrew Gonzales, Steven Gonzales, and nephew Nathan Gonzales. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Nothnagel; daughter, Susan Nothnagel; son, Richard W. Nothnagel; sister, Debbie Nothnagel; brother-in-law, Philip Gonzales; Delia Sanchez, Becky Seligman, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Richard served four years in the United States Airforce, had a long career as lineman and supervisor for PNM, known as "Hippie", and other utility companies. He enjoyed the outdoors, airplanes, golfing, and spending time with his family. Services will be held on February 18th. Mass will be celebrated at St. Anne's Parish at 11:00 a.m., Burial at National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Following the burial there will be a Fellowship at the Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, his family respectfully requests donations to be made to Presbyterian Foundation Cancer Care Program link: www.phs.org . Our gratitude to the caregivers of Ambercare for the compassionate care they provided Richard and his family during his illness. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close