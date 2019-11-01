RICHARD LOPEZ Richard Lopez was born in Wootton, Colorado. Richard passed away on October 29th, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living. He was 97 years old. He is preceded in death by his wife; Minnie & his daughter; Sharon Jacoby, also by his grandsons; Phillip Jiron & Mario Jacoby. He is survived by his daughter; Joyce Jimenez & son; Richard Lopez, son-in-law John Jimenez, grandchildren; John Jimenez, Matthew Lopez, Mindy Cunningham & Troy Jacoby and numerous great grandchildren. Richard was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and Air Force Reserve. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Asiatic Pacific. Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Heritage Healthcare and the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living for the care and love shown to him while he was a resident at Brookdale. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 3, 2019