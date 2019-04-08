RICHARD M. MONTOYA FEBRUARY 1, 1954 - APRIL 2, 2019 Richard M. Montoya, a loving father, grandfather, and brother from Nambe passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He is survived by his children; Naomi and husband, Robert Santistevan, Monique Montoya, grandchildren; BrandyLynn and Julianna Santistevan, Xayden Quintana, siblings; Elizabeth and husband Robert Findling, Erlinda and husband Bert Ortiz; Elaine and husband David Duran, Uncles; Michael Montoya, Mino and wife Agnes Romero and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Ben and Lorraine Montoya, Grandparents; Carmel and Juanita Romero, Ramon and Frances Montoya. A Rosary will be recited Friday, April 12, 2019 at 9:00a.m. at Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe in Pojoaque followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 9, 2019