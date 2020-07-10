RICHARD (RICK) PALMER Richard (Rick) Palmer passed away peacefully in his home in Santa Fe on June 29, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was 61 years old. Rick was born and raised in Milton, MA, and was a graduate of Mass College of Art in Boston. He traveled extensively before settling in New Mexico. Rick was well known and respected in the greater Santa Fe area for over 20 years as a skilled metal roofing specialist as proprietor of Palmer Construction. He was an avid New England sports fan, and he loved to fish and play golf. The greatest gift he ever received in this life was his son, Ross. Rick was a devoted father and he was a good friend to many who knew him. He is survived by his son Ross Soleil Palmer, and Ross's mother Raya Soleil, who lovingly cared for him in his final days. He is also survived by brother, Donald Palmer and his daughter, Melissa Palmer of Birmingham, AL and brother, Glen Palmer and his children, Giselle and David Palmer of Chattanooga, TN. We will all miss him greatly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store