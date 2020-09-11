RICHARD PAUL TAUB SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO AND CHICAGO, ILLINOIS Richard Paul Taub, 83, Professor Emeritus of the University of Chicago, sociologist of urban, rural, and community economic development, died peacefully on August 19, 2020 at his home in Santa Fe. Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 16, 1937, he attended high school in Great Neck, NY and earned his BA at the University of Michigan, where he served as Editor in Chief of the Michigan Daily. He earned both his MA in 1962 and PhD in 1966 at Harvard University, with a dissertation and first book based on fieldwork conducted in India on bureaucratic and organizational change taking place during the period of modernization of the Indian state of Orissa (now Odisha). Working together with his first wife, Doris Leventhal Taub, Richard continued to do field research in India during the 1960s and 1970s, resulting in their co-authored book on entrepreneurs and small businesses. He began his academic career at Brown University before moving to the University of Chicago in 1969, where he taught until 2016 across a range of departments and programs, including Sociology, Comparative Human Development, and Public Policy. Over a 50-year career at the University, he expanded his research to urban sociology in Chicago, eventually becoming a leading proponent of immersive sociology fieldwork in the city in which he lived and worked, which resulted in multiple publications exploring the factors that lead to the maintenance, decline, and reinvigoration of communities. This urban research was later expanded to include rural community development, with a project based in Arkansas. He inspired generations of students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, serving as a valued mentor, dedicated advisor, and strong champion of promoting greater racial and ethnic diversity in all parts of the academic world. In 2000, Richard and his second wife, Betty Farrell, became part-time residents of Santa Fe, then full-time residents after their retirement from the University of Chicago in 2016. He loved the natural beauty of the area, its complex history, its rich array of cultural amenities and art, and the new community connections forged in Santa Fe with close friends and neighbors. He was predeceased by his first wife, Doris L. Taub, and his brother, David S. Taub. He is survived by his wife, Betty Farrell; children, Neela (and partner Vanessa S.C. Prell) and Zach (and wife Nachi Iijima-Taub); grandsons, Noah and Elijah; and a large extended family who deeply feel his loss. Richard Taub's legacy lives on in family, friends, colleagues, former students, and communities in both Chicago and Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Santa Fe Community Foundation (www.santafecf.org/give-now
) or the American Civil Liberties Union (www.aclu.org/give/ways-to-give
).