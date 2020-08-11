RICKY BURWELL Ricky Burwell died on August 3, 2020 in Scott's House hospice in Santa Fe after a brief battle with cancer. Ricky was born in Henderson, NC in 1969, one of twelve children of a loving family. After graduating from high school in Henderson, Ricky spent several years in New York and then returned to North Carolina. He began his long career in the restaurant industry in Durham, NC and later worked in Atlanta, Nashville, and Washington, DC. Ricky moved to Santa Fe in 2003 and immediately fell in love with the city and made it his home. Ricky began painting in the early 2000s while dealing with medical issues; he made many friends in Santa Fe and was an avid cook who enjoyed social gatherings. Ricky had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor, with subtle comments delivered in his southern drawl. He had many nieces and nephews and was the favorite uncle to all because he listened, he was generous, and they knew he cared. Ricky began volunteering at Kitchen Angels in 2018 and made his contribution while making more friends. Ricky will be remembered with a small memorial service in Santa Fe and his ashes will be interred by his family in North Carolina. Donations in Ricky's name may be made to Kitchen Angels or Scotts House.



