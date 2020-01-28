RICKY RICO PACHECO NOVEMBER 14, 1958 - JANUARY 16, 2020 Ricky "Rico" Pacheco, 61, passed away on January 16, 2020. He was son to late Isidoro and Dora Pacheco. Rico was born in Santa Fe, NM, on November 14, 1958. Rico loved being an usher at the St. Francis Cathedral in Santa Fe. He is survived by his son, Richard (Jackie); granddaughters, Roxanna and Madilyn; and his brother Anthony Pacheco. A rosary will be recited on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Francis Cathedral at 10am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 29, 2020