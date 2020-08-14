RIPLEY SHIPMAN Ripley Shipman, 79, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Alfred Ripley Shipman was born in Boston, MA, on July 28, 1941 at Massachusetts General Hospital to Dr. Thomas and Frances (Ravenel) Shipman. In 1949 Ripley's father was recruited to head the Health, Radiation, and Safety Division at the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory, and the whole family - including Ripley and his five siblings - moved with him to Pojoaque, NM. After attending early school years in Los Alamos, NM, Ripley joined his older brother at The Abbey in Canon City, CO where he graduated from high school. Ripley, being a lover of warm weather, made his home in Santa Fe, NM and worked at the Santa Fe Opera House for over 20 years as a bar manager, then in their information technology department, retiring in 1999. While in Santa Fe, he also took care of his mother in her final years. Following his retirement, Ripley moved to California. While singing karaoke at a club in Palm Springs, CA, Ripley, with his amazing voice, caught the attention of Harlow "Howie" Kolander, they quickly fell in love and have been inseparable for the last 20 years. Making their home in Palm Springs, CA, until moving to Sioux Falls, SD in November of 2018. Ripley loved hosting dinner parties with Howie, reading recipe books, and collecting thousands of recipes for Howie to cook. He enjoyed working in their garden, feeding, and watching hummingbirds, and drinking his daily Coca-Cola and the occasional Budweiser. He had a passion for shopping, he also enjoyed swimming in the ocean, and above all, Ripley loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving companion, son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed by all those lucky enough to have met him. Ripley is survived by his soulmate, Harlow "Howie" Kolander of Sioux Falls, SD; siblings, TeeDee (Les) Johnson, Denver, CO; Sally (Randy) Crockett, Newport Beach, CA; and Nat (Leslie) Shipman, Santa Fe, NM; two sisters-in-laws, Lena Shipman, Denver, CO; and Roe Shipman, Corpus Christi, TX; Howie's mother, Sharon DeVries, Sioux Falls, SD; Howie's siblings, Tim (Deb) DeVries, Hartford, SD; Teri McKenney, Sioux Falls, SD; and Kellin (Geri) DeVries, Hartford, SD; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many other relatives and friends. Ripley was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Theodore "Ted" Shipman and Tim Shipman. Memorial services are pending, please check www.georgeboom.com/obituary/ripley-shipman
for more information.