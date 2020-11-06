1/1
Rita "Grandma Rita" Granillo
RITA GRANILLO

Rita Granillo (Grandma Rita), 87, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM.
A rosary will be recited on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Rosario Cemetery located at 499 N.Guadalupe, Santa Fe, NM at 12:15 p.m. following the funeral service.
Please visit this link: viewlogies.net/
rivera/nAMby_ASG for the livestream video of her services and riverafamilyfuneral
home.com for full obit.

Rivera Family Funerals
and Cremations
417 East Rodeo Rd.
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: (505) 989-7032




Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Rosary
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light
NOV
9
Interment
12:15 PM
Rosario Cemetery
