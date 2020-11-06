RITA GRANILLO
Rita Granillo (Grandma Rita), 87, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM.
A rosary will be recited on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Rosario Cemetery located at 499 N.Guadalupe, Santa Fe, NM at 12:15 p.m. following the funeral service.
Please visit this link: viewlogies.net/
rivera/nAMby_ASG for the livestream video of her services and riverafamilyfuneral home.com
for full obit.
