Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Helen Dominguez. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

RITA HELEN DOMINGUEZ Rita Helen Dominguez, 78, a resident of El Rancho, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Atenacio and Juanita Montoya; biological mother, Mary Cordova; her in-laws, Atilano Dominguez and Fedalia Dominguez, Rosella Martinez, Leo Dominguez, Eddie Dominguez; and uncle, Flavio Sandoval. She worked for the State of New Mexico for 25 years and opened up Dominguez Carpet One with her husband and children 27 years ago. She is survived by her husband, Pete Dominguez of Santa Fe; daughter, Elena Kitchens (Chris) of Santa Fe; sons, Bobby Dominguez (Chrystal) of Santa Fe; Pete Dominguez (Theresa) of Truchas; John Dominguez of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Xavier and Emma Kitchens, Ryan Dominguez, Joanna Dominguez(James) Suzanna Fuentes (Abe), Diane Dominguez (Jenny), John Dominguez Jr., Nicholas Dominguez, Denise Gutierrez (Brian), Michelle Vigil (Dennis), Jaclyn Dominguez (Rodney), and James Dominguez (Julie); sisters-in-law, Ada and Edith Dominguez, Nancy Martinez (Rudy), Diana Lovato (Donald), Cecilia Dominguez, and Percy Dominguez; brothers-in-law, Atilano Dominguez Jr. (Loretta); sisters, Marlene Sanchez, Patricia Sicherman (Steve); Goddaughters, Cindy Dominguez Trujillo (Jerry), and Angela Valencia (Arron). A rosary will be recited on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Pojoaque, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. and burial to follow at the San Miguel Cemetery in Truchas. Serving the family as pallbearers are Xavier Kitchens, Ryan Dominguez, James Kershner, James Dominguez, Nicholas Dominguez, and John Dominguez Jr. Honorary pallbearers named are James Dominguez, David Vigil, Eli Dominguez, Daniel Dominguez, Elijah Gutierrez, Grayson Brooks, Gavin Robles, and Matthew Fuentes. The family of Rita Helen Dominguez has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477

RITA HELEN DOMINGUEZ Rita Helen Dominguez, 78, a resident of El Rancho, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Atenacio and Juanita Montoya; biological mother, Mary Cordova; her in-laws, Atilano Dominguez and Fedalia Dominguez, Rosella Martinez, Leo Dominguez, Eddie Dominguez; and uncle, Flavio Sandoval. She worked for the State of New Mexico for 25 years and opened up Dominguez Carpet One with her husband and children 27 years ago. She is survived by her husband, Pete Dominguez of Santa Fe; daughter, Elena Kitchens (Chris) of Santa Fe; sons, Bobby Dominguez (Chrystal) of Santa Fe; Pete Dominguez (Theresa) of Truchas; John Dominguez of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Xavier and Emma Kitchens, Ryan Dominguez, Joanna Dominguez(James) Suzanna Fuentes (Abe), Diane Dominguez (Jenny), John Dominguez Jr., Nicholas Dominguez, Denise Gutierrez (Brian), Michelle Vigil (Dennis), Jaclyn Dominguez (Rodney), and James Dominguez (Julie); sisters-in-law, Ada and Edith Dominguez, Nancy Martinez (Rudy), Diana Lovato (Donald), Cecilia Dominguez, and Percy Dominguez; brothers-in-law, Atilano Dominguez Jr. (Loretta); sisters, Marlene Sanchez, Patricia Sicherman (Steve); Goddaughters, Cindy Dominguez Trujillo (Jerry), and Angela Valencia (Arron). A rosary will be recited on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Pojoaque, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. and burial to follow at the San Miguel Cemetery in Truchas. Serving the family as pallbearers are Xavier Kitchens, Ryan Dominguez, James Kershner, James Dominguez, Nicholas Dominguez, and John Dominguez Jr. Honorary pallbearers named are James Dominguez, David Vigil, Eli Dominguez, Daniel Dominguez, Elijah Gutierrez, Grayson Brooks, Gavin Robles, and Matthew Fuentes. The family of Rita Helen Dominguez has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close