RITA MARY ANAYA CDE BACA Rita Mary Anaya Cde Baca resident of Santa Fe, NM, 78 passed away on May 12, 2020 due to Alzheimer's. She was born on April 10, 1942 in Galisteo, NM to Dometillia Anaya and Jose D. Anaya. She was married to Mariano Cde Baca. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dometillia Anaya; father, Jose D. Anaya; husband; Mariano Cde Baca; son, Larry Trujillo; sister, Ramona Carpenter and brother, Gilbert Anaya. Rita is survived by her son, Joe Bernie Trujillo; son, Leroy (Ruby) Trujillo; son, Steve Trujillo; son, Gabriel Cde Baca; daughter, Martina Ward; brother, Natividad (Helen) Anaya; sister, Betty Martinez; granddaughters, Nicole (Jeff), Stephanie (Mike); grandsons, Steven (Vanessa) and J.T. and 8 great-grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews. She retired as a school bus driver for 35 years. Anyone that knew her, knows how much she loved her parrot, George and all her dogs as well, as she loved going to casinos and bowling. Also would like to thank her ex daughter-in-law, Connie Martinez for taking her animals. Pallbearers, Betty Martinez and Natividad Anaya. Honorary Pallbearers, her children, grandkids, and great-grandkids. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Anne's Parish located a 511 Alicia St. at 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Rivera Santa Fe Memorial Gardens located at 417 E Rodeo Road Santa Fe, NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 24, 2020