RITA NAVARRETE Rita Navarrete, 56, got her wings and went to fly with the angels on February 07, 2020. She was born in Delicias Chihuahua, Mexico to Elva Jurado and Lino Navarrete. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elva Jurado and Lino Navarrete and her brother, Ruben. She is survived by her daughters, Mayra and Angelica Rios; sisters, Elva, Lupe, and Maribel Navarrete; brothers, Fernando, Arturo, and Rojelio Navarrete; several nieces and nephews and two dogs, Rollie and Buddy. Rita was all of our Super Hero. She was a devoted mother of two and a nurturing mother figure to her siblings and all of her nieces and nephews. Rita cared deeply for her family without obligation because of her beautiful loving spirit. She worked tirelessly to keep her family united. Memorial Contributions: If you would like to donate flowers for Rita, please contact Rodeo Plaza Flowers 505-471-3200, for any other donations please contact Rivera Family Funeral Home 505-989-7032. Pallbearers; Fernando, Arturo, Rojelio, Gene, Roger Jr., Sevastian Sr., Sevastian II, and Eduardo Rios. A Rosary will be recited on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church located at 1120 Canyon Road, Santa Fe, NM 87501 with Interment to follow at 11:30 at Rivera Santa Fe Memorial Gardens located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Reception will be at Cristo Rey Church Hall located at 1120 Canyon Road. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 15, 2020