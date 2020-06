ROBBIE MARTINEZ JANUARY 16, 1978 - JUNE 22, 2015 Those we love remain with us, for love itself lives on. Cherished memories never fade, because a loved one is gone. Those we love can never be more than a thought apart. For as long as there is a memory, they will live on in our hearts. Love and miss you very much, Dad, Mom, Jacob, and Dominic



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store