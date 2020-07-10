ROBERT BOBBY BENAVIDEZ FEBRUARY 3, 1964 - JUNE 25, 2020 Bobby was born in Harbor City, CA and raised in Santa Fe. Bobby graduated from Santa Fe High; he worked as a painter and plasterer. He enjoyed sports and surfing. Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Carmen Benavidez; aunts, Gloria Benavidez and Reyes Montano. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Robinson; four children, Sarah Webb (Camron), Autumn Flowers, Gary Chavez, and Michael Chavez; eight grandchildren, Sophie, Bentley, Reece, Winnie, Chelsi, Miles, Hailey, Florentino; siblings, Michael Benavidez, Michele Martinez (Steve), Liz Benavidez, Eddie Chavez (Kelli), and Mark Arizmendi (Nicole). An intimate memorial service was held at the Chavez Family Ranch where he was laid to rest. Our love for Bobby never failed, lost faith, and remained hopeful. Fly high Bobby, be free and at peace.



