ROBERT BURNS HILLEY Robert Burns Hilley was born in Des Moines Iowa, the third child of Margaret Thompson Burns and Francis Augustine Hilley. Keenly intelligent, Bob had remarkable discipline. He was a sickly child, attending the Smouse School For Disabled Children due to severe asthma. Determined to get a college education, he worked tirelessly. He overcame his asthma as well as many other obstacles. To pay for college tuition, he worked for the railroad, as a lifeguard and as a cabin boy in Yellowstone Park where discovered a love for the mountains of the American West. He attended college and medical school at the University of Iowa , and residencies in Vancouver and Colorado. During his residency in Vancouver BC, Bob married his first wife Molly Pate. Later, he served as a doctor in the Air Force during the Korean War . He was deployed to Kagnum Air Base, where he treated wounded fighter pilots. He donated his blood for a lifesaving transfusion to a South Korean soldier when no one else would. After returning from Korea, Bob and Molly settled in Denver CO, and later moved to Santa Fe, NM where he was the 2nd pathologist in the state. He learned to fly because he and his partner had to perform all forensic examinations in Northern New Mexico. He obtained boards in pathology and infectious disease. Bob and Molly had five children, and in them he instilled a love of nature and the mountains and took them on backpacking and camping vacations whenever possible. His second wife was Barbara Lee Donohue. They found a love of cycling and together travelled the world by bicycle. One of their favorite trips was to France. Bob entered his last "Century" ride when he was 88. He loved his adopted home of New Mexico, and with Lee travelled all over the Southwest (often by bike) visiting historical sites. He served as secretary and later President of the Old Spanish Trail Society. Bob was very well read, and loved poetry. Some of his favorite authors were Robert Burns, his namesake, Carl Sandberg and Rudyard Kipling. He would often recite many poems from memory such as "Gunga Din" and "Casey at the Bat". Despite his extensive knowledge and love of complex literature and poetry, his outlook on life can be best summarized in this simple Scottish blessing (Selkirk Grace): "Some hae meat and canna eat, And some nae meat but want it, But we hae meat and we can eat, And sae the Lord be thankit." Bob was very grateful for the blessings in his life, and made the most of all the opportunities those blessings afforded him. A week before his death he returned from a three week trip to New Zealand and Australia; still active at age 91. A service in his honor will be held at the Santa Fe, National Cemetery, 501 N. Guadalupe St in Santa Fe New Mexico 87505, Friday June 14, 2019 at 9:00am. A gathering for family and friends to follow service at 1305 Luisa St B. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from June 2 to June 7, 2019

