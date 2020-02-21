ROBERT D. GORDON Robert D. Gordon, 95, a resident of Espanola, passed away on February 16, 2020. He was born in Las Vegas, NM on October 30, 1924. He was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie Gene and his daughter, Roberta Gene. He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis of 31 years and several other family members. A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Colorado. Special thanks to Espanola Ambercare Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ambercare Hospice of Espanola. The family of Robert D. Gordon has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 22, 2020