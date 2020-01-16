Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Donald Buchser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT DONALD BUCHSER 11/28/29 to 12/16/19 Robert Donald Buchser "Bob" died on December 16, 2019 at the age of 90 while under Hospice care at his home in Santa Fe. Bob was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey to parents, Agustus Gustave Buchser "Gus" and Emma McVicker Buchser. He married Alberta Rumpp in 1951, and soon enlisted in the Air Force. During the Korean War Bob was stationed teaching in Denver, CO and then in Fairbanks, Alaska, where their first son, John was born. Returning to New Jersey, Bob studied to become a Presbyterian minister while working as a supervisor in a plant manufacturing microwave equipment. He welcomed the opportunity to move his family, which now included three more children, Christine, Bonnie, and Timothy, as a missionary to a Presbyterian hospital in Embudo, NM. He served as administrator at that small rural hospital for several years, where their fifth child, Dean was born. The family moved to La Mesilla, NM and Bob worked as assistant administrator at the Espa¤ola Hospital. Bob and Alberta divorced in 1971, and he subsequently moved to Santa Fe, where he married Lupe Collazo in 1978. His last position prior to retirement was as manager of the appliance section of the Santa Fe Montgomery Wards, where he was well known by many in the community for his ethics, kindness, and quick wit. Hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and skiing became some of his interests over the years and his children all passionately pursued outdoor endeavors. Bob withstood the challenges of raising a large family and always maintained a positive outlook on life. He was a good listener and a master of silly and questionable stories. In the home that he and Lupe built in Santa Fe, Bob enjoyed gardening, reading, classical music, art, and painting. Bob is survived by his wife Lupe, four children, ten grandchildren, and six great grandchildren including son, John Buchser (wife Linda Dutcher) of Santa Fe; daughter, Bonnie (husband George Hansen) of Steamboat Springs, CO; son, Timothy of Austin, CO; son Dean (wife Lora Rasmussen) of Talent, OR; and granddaughter, Lanice (husband Sonny Rodrigues) of Salida, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Gustave Buchser; sister, Lois Ruby; and his daughter, Christine Campanella. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Del Corazon Hospice for their excellent care in Bob's final days. Services will be at First Presbyterian Church on April 17 at 11 a.m. Interment at National Cemetery will follow. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 19, 2020

