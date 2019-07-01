Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT EARL BOBBY LUCERO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT EARL BOBBY LUCERO Robert Earl "Bobby" Lucero, born August 4th 1932 was called home by our Lord on Thursday. He attended St. Michael's Boys School, Wood Gormley, Harrington and Santa Fe High, joined the US Air Force, and attended Santa Fe Community College. He played three musical instruments; drums, trumpet and a guitar that he would use to sing and play a special song for every family member's birthday. He was a loyal employee for the State of NM where he retired. He loved basketball and the Dallas Cowboys with his brother Billy. He was a proud Texas A&M Aggie Grandpa. We are going to miss his kindness and sense of humor greatly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lucinda "Lucy" Lucero and Earl Robert Simpson; his beloved little brother Billy Lucero and his nephew Billy Dean Lucero, also his beautiful granddaughter-in-law Vanessa Oliver. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Virginia Lucero; his daughters Roberta Fiorina, Victoria Arias and Renee Lucero-Hughes; hi sons-in-law Peter Hughes and Steve Arias; his grandsons Paul Robert Oliver, AJ Fiorina, Matthew Fiorina anf James Hughes; his precious only granddaughter Michelle Rodriguez and her husband Ricky; his great-grandsons Ricky Jr. and Luke; his niece Deeann Lucero and nephews Randy and Ladd Lucero; his special fishing buddy, Paul Henry Oliver Sr. Thank you Luna for being a loyal fluffy companion. He loved sports and loved to golf. He's playing those exceptionally colorful golf courses in heaven now. Gig'em Aggies and Go Cowboys! Services will begin with a Rosary on July 3rd at Santa Maria de la Paz at 9:30 am, Mass will follow at 10:00am. Brunch reception will be after mass. At 1:00 pm, procession to follow to the National Cemetery from Santa Maria de la Paz Church for burial at 1:30 pm.

ROBERT EARL BOBBY LUCERO Robert Earl "Bobby" Lucero, born August 4th 1932 was called home by our Lord on Thursday. He attended St. Michael's Boys School, Wood Gormley, Harrington and Santa Fe High, joined the US Air Force, and attended Santa Fe Community College. He played three musical instruments; drums, trumpet and a guitar that he would use to sing and play a special song for every family member's birthday. He was a loyal employee for the State of NM where he retired. He loved basketball and the Dallas Cowboys with his brother Billy. He was a proud Texas A&M Aggie Grandpa. We are going to miss his kindness and sense of humor greatly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lucinda "Lucy" Lucero and Earl Robert Simpson; his beloved little brother Billy Lucero and his nephew Billy Dean Lucero, also his beautiful granddaughter-in-law Vanessa Oliver. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Virginia Lucero; his daughters Roberta Fiorina, Victoria Arias and Renee Lucero-Hughes; hi sons-in-law Peter Hughes and Steve Arias; his grandsons Paul Robert Oliver, AJ Fiorina, Matthew Fiorina anf James Hughes; his precious only granddaughter Michelle Rodriguez and her husband Ricky; his great-grandsons Ricky Jr. and Luke; his niece Deeann Lucero and nephews Randy and Ladd Lucero; his special fishing buddy, Paul Henry Oliver Sr. Thank you Luna for being a loyal fluffy companion. He loved sports and loved to golf. He's playing those exceptionally colorful golf courses in heaven now. Gig'em Aggies and Go Cowboys! Services will begin with a Rosary on July 3rd at Santa Maria de la Paz at 9:30 am, Mass will follow at 10:00am. Brunch reception will be after mass. At 1:00 pm, procession to follow to the National Cemetery from Santa Maria de la Paz Church for burial at 1:30 pm. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from July 2 to July 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close