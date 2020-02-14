Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Edward Lee. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Berardinelli Family Funeral Service Santa Fe , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT EDWARD LEE APRIL 2, 1965 - FEBRUARY 10, 2020 Robert Edward Lee, a life-long resident of Santa Fe and Great father, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54 on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born on April 2, 1965 to Mary Carney Lee and Robert E. Lee Sr. He is survived by his two children, Webb Ryan Lee and Meaghan Alexandra Lee; his two brothers, Michael Lee and Christopher Lee; his father, Robert; and, his uncle, John Carney. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary. A service in Robert's honor will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday February 17, 2020 at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service in Santa Fe. Robert, also known by Rob and Robby to those close to him, graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1983, where he established life-long friendships that endured the test of time, distance, and Rob himself. He went on to attend the University of New Mexico, along with study abroad programs in Russia and Wales, ultimately earning a bachelor's degree in psychology. Following college, Rob held a number of professional and service positions before settling on real estate development and investments, where he worked with his father in-law, Webb Wallace. Finding himself in a field he had no experience in, he dove right in and quickly became quite adept at investment modeling, program management, and bureaucratic maneuvering with the local governments. Prior to his final career in real estate, his time in the services business let him to appreciate both the emotional and financial challenges that those in the services industry face, so he was always sure to extend extra kindness and generous tips to those that provided him service. A health crisis several years ago allowed Robby to refocus his life. He lived the last four years to the fullest, finally traveling to places he had always talked about going to and focusing on being happy for the first time. All who knew him would agree that the final iteration of Robby Lee was the most joyful, generous, and content that they had the pleasure of knowing. Family and friends will fondly remember Robby for his dry wit, his mischievous smile, his pure enjoyment for practical jokes, and his loyalty. His love for fly-fishing, camping, soccer, and green chile were immediately known even by new acquaintances, and no one will ever forget the glint in his eyes when he spoke of his kids. 54 is too young to die, but those that survive Rob can take solace that he was happy and truly enjoying life when he passed. Rest in peace dear Robby; know that you are greatly loved. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

