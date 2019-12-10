Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT EDWARD STEARNS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT EDWARD STEARNS Robert Edward Stearns, a leader of Santa Fe nonprofit organizations and civic causes, died peacefully, on Thanksgiving Day, with his family by his side. He was 94. Mr. Stearns's last major achievement, undertaken in his eighties, was to co-found and lead VerifiedVoting NM, the group of citizen activists who fought for and won auditable computerized voting for New Mexico. As executive director of the Santa Fe Association for Retarded Citizens, Mr. Stearns also spearheaded the campaign to establish Santa Fe's first-ever group homes for developmentally disabled adults, still operating today. During his 38 years in Santa Fe, Mr. Stearns also served as executive director of the Santa Fe Council on International Relations, Santa Fe Partners in Education, and the Santa Fe Community Foundation. He was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Santa Fe and organized UU Santa Fe-sponsored public forums on health care, immigration reform, and the Afghanistan War. He was active in the Santa Fe County Democratic Party and ran for the Santa Fe City Council in 1992. Robert Stearns was born on April 15, 1925, in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was a proud World War II veteran, serving in Agra, India, as a cryptographer in the Army Airways Squadron. He graduated from the University of Chicago with a Masters in International Relations, under the GI Bill. Mr. Stearns led an adventurous life, working first as a journalist in New York City; then as a cotton farmer south of Las Cruces; then as editor of the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Magazine. In 1962, he became a Foreign Service Officer for the US Information Agency and served in Nicaragua, before returning to Washington, DC, to work in various capacities at the US Department of State, until he retired to Santa Fe in 1980. Wherever he lived, Mr. Stearns worked with other parents to improve the lot of their handicapped children, organizing local volunteer programs and advocacy campaigns. Until he was ninety, Mr. Stearns daily read and clipped three major newspapers so he could write cogent, fact-based "Letters to the Editor," rejoicing when he scored publication in both the Santa Fe and Albuquerque newspapers. One of his favorite quotes was, "It is not necessary to hope in order to act, nor to succeed in order to persevere." Mr. Stearns married the love of his life, artist Rose Mary Schipman of Las Cruces, in 1948. She died in 2009. Mr. Stearns is survived by his sister, Rosemary O'Neill of Vermont, and by three children: his son, John, of Placitas; his daughter, Jennifer of Brooklyn; and his son, Stephen, of Albuquerque. Also by three grandchildren: Noah Stearns, Molly Gettman, and Jesse Sloman. Condolences may be sent to John Stearns at 35 Free Form Way, Placitas, NM 87043 (freeform67@gmail.com) and to Jennifer Stearns at 42 Sterling Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217 (brooklynstearns@gmail.com). A celebration of the life of Robert Stearns will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Santa Fe in April, 2020; details to be announced closer to the date.

