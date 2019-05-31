Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT ERNEST MARTINEZ. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT ERNEST MARTINEZ Robert Ernest Martinez (79), well known Barber & Shop Owner, passed away with loved ones by his side, on Memorial Day May 27, 2019. Robert was born in Santa Fe, NM on May 3, 1940. He enlisted in the United States Marines at age 17. Once completed, Robert attended Barber School in California. Years later, he returned to Santa Fe and met the love of his life, Anita. Robert was an amazing family provider, a fantastic father and husband; who loved gardening, making jewelry and working at his Barber Shop & Jewelry Store. He greatly enjoyed being around his family and friends. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, strong work ethic, generous spirit and love for life. "We will miss you dearly and love you always & forever". The family would like to give a special thanks to Beth and Crystal, for their devoted love and support. Also, a special thanks to all his dear friends and faithful customers. He is survived by his Wife of 44 years, Anita Martinez who loved him unconditionally and their four wonderful children, Lisa, Carmella, Roberta and Eric Martinez. Son in Law, James Martinez. Brothers, Johnny & Gilbert Martinez, Sister, Bertha Carrol and Brother in Law, Leo Maes. Along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by Father, John, Mother, Eloisa, Sister, Anne Marie Maes and Brother, Richard Martinez. Services will be as followed: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at 6pm at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service, with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A Mass on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at 9am, at St.Anne's Parish. Interment will follow at 10:30am, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Reception will follow at The Lodge at Santa Fe. Flower donations can be sent to Berardinelli Funeral Service. Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600

