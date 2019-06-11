Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Finley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT BOB FINLEY Robert "Bob" Finley was born on July 9, 1938 in Los Angeles, CA and passed away on May 5, 2019 in his beloved Santa Fe. Bob attended University High School in Los Angeles and was a Varsity and AAU basketball player, where he played against several players who went on to careers in the ABA and NBA. Bob then played college basketball at Centralia College in Washington State. Bob attended University High School at a very unique time in the LA scene and he personally knew members of the Beach Boys Band and the Righteous Brothers. Upon leaving Centralia College, Bob joined the National Guard, drove across the country, pondered opening a drycleaning business in Utah, worked the World's Fair in Seattle and finally settled on a career in the Cosmetic Industry. He was a Sales Rep for Coty Cosmetics and later Sales Manager for Revlon. After retiring from Cosmetics, he and a good friend formed a partnership selling a product called, "Scrubballs" on QVC. On his off time Bob loved Fantasy Football and played in two leagues with the same group of guys for 37 years, his team frequently winning. In addition, he looked forward to weekly get togethers with a special group of friends at the Primo Cigar Club. Bob and his wife Fern moved to Santa Fe, NM in 1991 and have made it their home since then, with Bob doing marketing & advertising work for the "Premium Shopping Guide". He loved this work because it kept him connected to the business community in Santa Fe and he was part of the life of the city until the day he was hospitalized! Bob is survived by his wife Fern, son Kevin Finley, daughter Erin Buoen and five grandchildren Riley, Spencer, Delaney, Rebecca and Cole. He was predeceased by his father Clemens Finley and Mother Mildred Finley. A private gathering of Friends & Family will be held to Celebrate Bob's Life on June 15, 2019.

