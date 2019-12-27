Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Robert Gagan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DR. ROBERT GAGAN AUGUST 27, 1934 - DECEMBER 24, 2019 Dr. Gagan was born and raised in Janesville WI. He graduated from Milwaukee's Marquette University School Of Medicine, where he was also a member of the tennis team. Following his internship, he served as Navy doctor for two years at the Sandia Base Army Hospital. In 1970, after 7 years in private practice in Waterloo WI, he returned with his family to New Mexico to take a position at the Embudo Hospital, ultimately moving to Santa Fe in 1977 where he resided the rest of life. He retired from his medical career in 1996 after 24 years as emergency room physician at the Espa¤ola Hospital. He had a keen curiosity and loved to laugh, and was fascinated by and deeply appreciated animals. Chief among his many great interests were art, movies, and music; he was a talented illustrator and in retirement enjoyed participating in an etching workshop. His broad sense of humor and infectious smile endeared him to everyone that knew him. He is survived by his children Joe and partner Kalena Halter, Tim and wife Angie Leahy, Jon and wife Nancy Gagan, Jenny Gagan-Vigil and husband Tom, Sherry Cucchiara and husband Troy; former wife Jeannette Hoelting Gagan; grandchildren Sean and Scott Gagan, Dakota and Taylor Vigil, Oriah and Kieghla Cucchiara; brother Richard; nieces Mary Bailen, Jean Hatcher, Ellen Wareham and Joan Gagan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local Humane Society. For Memorial Event information, contact Jon Gagan at gaganjon@me.com or 505 577-3217. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 29, 2019

