DR. ROBERT GAGAN The family of Dr. Robert Gagan wishes to express their deep appreciation to the following individuals: Irene Guilbeault, Henry Rothschild, Ashley Fried, RN, Dr. Boutinot Atterbury, Adrianna, RN (20 North, Christus), Kandice, RN (Orthopedics, Christus), Fritz, RN (Orthopedics, Christus), Mario (Orthopedics, Christus), Dr. Douglas Egli, Nicole Amiel, RN, Chandel Martinez, AG-ACNP, Maria Johnson - Santa Fe Selection, Andy Lopez - Avista
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020