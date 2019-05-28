ROBERT GALLEGOS Our beloved Robbie was tragically taken from this world on the night of Friday, May 24th, 2019. He was 35 years old. His girlfriend, Kristina Martinez, passed away with him at the time of his death. Growing up, Robbie loved going fishing at Storrie Lake with his grandparents and sister. He also loved playing baseball and was an amazing pitcher. As he got older, Robbie loved going to concerts and spending time with family and friends. Most importantly, our Robbie had a huge heart and he loved helping people. Robbie is preceded in death by his loving grandma, Mary Ulibarri, grandfather, Joe Gallegos, and grandmother, Flossie Gallegos. He is survived, and lovingly remembered by his grandpa, George Ulibarri, mother, Patt Gallegos, father, Robert Gallegos, younger sister, Kristina Gallegos, brother-in-law, Gwydion Brown, his cat Oreo, his cat Smokey Jones, and dog Rocky. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. A memorial will be held for Robbie on Thursday May 30th, 7pm at Rivera's in The Kiva Chapel of Light, in Santa Fe. A reception for both Robbie and his girlfriend Kristina will be held on Friday, May 31. Please contact 505-205-9441 for specific details if you'd like to attend. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 29, 2019