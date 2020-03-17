Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT GEORGE "BOB" TURNER. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe , NM 87507 (505)-395-9150 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT GEORGE TURNER (BOB) 1945 - 2020 Bob Turner, 74, passed away on March 9, 2020, at the Sandia View Loma Pinon Assisted Living Home in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Bob was born in Binghamton NY on Nov.5,1945, and was the oldest of 7 children born to William R, and Helen Nazar Turner. After a series of moves, the family settled in Baldwinsville, NY in 1956. Bob was a gifted sculptor, artist, chess player and athlete in high school, participating in gymnastics, football and baseball. He graduated from Baker High School in Baldwinsville in 1964. He also developed an interest in computers as a young man, which turned into a lifelong career for him. He began as a computer operator for the Dept. of Revenue in Springfield IL in 1970, held a series of programming jobs in Springfield IL, Syracuse, Rochester and Albany NY, as well as Santa Fe NM, earned his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from SUNY Brockport in 1984, and ended his career retiring from the State of New Mexico Dept. of Cultural Affairs in Aug, 2016. Bob was a man of the mind, who valued logic, analysis, conceptual thinking, debate, questioning, and used his chess skills his whole life, by carefully considering all of his options before making a move. He was interested in UFOs, and belonged to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) for many years. He had a passion for politics, as a conservative Republican, and spent much time watching his favorite Fox News shows. He greatly enjoyed movies, especially old movies and science fiction movies. He was devoted to the cats that he and his wife Phyllis owned, particularly his Norwegian Forest Cats. Bob married Kay Rees in Springfield IL in1971. They had a son together, Joel, and Bob also served as a father figure for Kay's son Shane. Bob and Kay divorced in 1974. Bob had another son, Zachary Hass, in 1980. Bob met his current wife, Phyllis Ball, of Baldwinsville NY in 1980, and they married on Dec. 31, 1981. Bob and Phyllis initially lived in Baldwinsville, moved to the Rochester NY area in 1982, then moved to Santa Fe, NM in Aug. 1994, opting to trade in the gray cloudy skies of central and western NY for the blue skies and sunshine of New Mexico. Bob and Phyllis built their own home in Santa Fe in 2000, which Bob worked hard at and was proud of. Family members who passed away before Bob include his parents, his sister Carol Mabie and his brother Tom Turner. Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years, Phyllis Turner of Santa Fe NM, son Joel Turner of Springfield IL, son Shane Turner (wife Susan) of Liverpool NY, son Zachary Hass (wife Ashley) of Marcellus, NY, sister Kathy Haskins of Baldwinsville NY, brother Bill Turner (wife JoAnne) of Liverpool NY, sister Patty Fitten (husband Jack) of Baldwinsville NY, sister Barb Hudson (husband Rick) of South Glens Falls NY, 14 nieces and nephews, 4 grandchildren from Zachary, 2 grandchildren from Shane, and cousins in IL, IN, MI, and Glens Fall NY. Special thanks to the staff of unit 4B of Presbyterian Hospital Downtown Albuquerque NM for the exceptional care they provided Bob for the 9 weeks he was there and to the staff of the Loma Pinon House in Rio Rancho NM, who, although his time there was brief, provided Bob with wonderful care, compassion, dignity and normalcy, by allowing him to spend his final days in a home setting. There will be no services held in New Mexico. The family in the Liverpool/ Baldwinsville area will hold a private mass this spring. Bob's ashes will be transported to and buried in Baldwinsville at a later date. Anyone who wishes to make a donation in Bob's name can do so to the , PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011, or . Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150

