ROBERT BOB H. SKIGEN Robert Bob H. Skigen -known in later years as Willie because of his likeness to Willie Nelson- passed away (not from Covid) at the age of 90 on March 12, 2020. Born in Stamford, Connecticut, Bob enlisted in the Marines at the age of 16 and a half; he maintained a deep respect and love for the Corp throughout his life. Following his honorable discharge, he received his B.A. from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign on the G. I. Bill. Three weeks before graduating from U of I, he met his future wife, Susanna Krasso (Sue) to whom he was married for 66 years. After working himself through NYU Law School Bob and Sue settled in Smithtown, New York where Bob was appointed a Suffolk County Assistant D.A., following which he opened up his own practice specializing in Criminal Defense and Tort law. Wearing a fresh flower in his lapel and loud, colorfully patterned ties and pocket handkerchiefs, he became known for his flamboyant courtroom style. He was an active and enthusiastic member of Rotary, the Elks Club and the Masons in both Smithtown and Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he and his wife retired in 1992. There, Bob re-invented himself as an actor, appearing in the Western Buffalo Girls and other films before moving to Florida nine years ago. Charismatic and adventurous, Bob saw himself more as an iconoclastic cowboy than a buttoned-down professional. A renaissance man who loved history, philosophy, poetry, and literature he also loved gold mining, photography, boating, bird watching, cooking and collecting knives. Above all, he loved and fiercely protected his family, including those who predeceased him: his wife Sue who died five weeks before Bob, his daughter Kathy who died in 2012, his cousin Jerry Hirschhaut, and his cousin and goldmining partner Bobby Hirschhaut, who died a month after Bob. He leaves behind those for whom his love and personality cannot be contained by death: surviving children and their spouses, Lori Landau, (Philip) and Phillip Skigen (Rachael); his sister Patti Skigen (Gary Guttman), his nephew Alex Sugarman and especially, Bob's five grandchildren, Jake, Eli, and Samara, and Hayden and Maddox who were a constant source of joy and pride. The stories he loved to tell live on in their hearts.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 14, 2020