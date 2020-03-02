Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert John Montoya. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT JOHN MONTOYA 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY 3-3-10 So many people still remember you. Berlinda Garcia mentioned you in Christmas card by writing of how close you were to her son David who is also sadly gone. Berta's husband Bobby comes every Christmas to put up our Christmas decorations, he told me that your grandson's, Elijah and Jeremiah look and act like you. I have not talked with Jasmine, but Jessica says everything would be better if you were here. Brother no day goes by that we don't think about you. Both Emma & Lavina show extreme traits of you their grandpa. Miss you much! Angie, Cindy, Dean, Brooklyn, Denise, Victoria, Felicity and Anthony and Chopo too. I miss you every day. I miss your crazy sense of humor. From your little bro, S. Dogg. I want to tell that you are still in our lives. Listening to music. Songs take us back that remind us of you. Food that were you favorite. We miss you very much ~Sis-in-law, Weze. Emma is in kindergarten and is learning to read. Lavina is an active 2 year 2 months old. Catalina is a sweet about 8 months old. We miss you so much ~Rose, Danny, and Sally 10 years ago today we spent the morning doing errands while listening to oldies music on the radio. You were in such a great mood. When I dropped you off, you waved goodbye with a great big smile and said, "thanks guys see you later." I am so blessed to have that happy memory. Love and miss you big brother ~From Johanna. ~With Love Beatrice Domingues y Famila

ROBERT JOHN MONTOYA 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY 3-3-10 So many people still remember you. Berlinda Garcia mentioned you in Christmas card by writing of how close you were to her son David who is also sadly gone. Berta's husband Bobby comes every Christmas to put up our Christmas decorations, he told me that your grandson's, Elijah and Jeremiah look and act like you. I have not talked with Jasmine, but Jessica says everything would be better if you were here. Brother no day goes by that we don't think about you. Both Emma & Lavina show extreme traits of you their grandpa. Miss you much! Angie, Cindy, Dean, Brooklyn, Denise, Victoria, Felicity and Anthony and Chopo too. I miss you every day. I miss your crazy sense of humor. From your little bro, S. Dogg. I want to tell that you are still in our lives. Listening to music. Songs take us back that remind us of you. Food that were you favorite. We miss you very much ~Sis-in-law, Weze. Emma is in kindergarten and is learning to read. Lavina is an active 2 year 2 months old. Catalina is a sweet about 8 months old. We miss you so much ~Rose, Danny, and Sally 10 years ago today we spent the morning doing errands while listening to oldies music on the radio. You were in such a great mood. When I dropped you off, you waved goodbye with a great big smile and said, "thanks guys see you later." I am so blessed to have that happy memory. Love and miss you big brother ~From Johanna. ~With Love Beatrice Domingues y Famila Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close