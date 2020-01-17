Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Keith Dean. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROB DEAN Longtime Managing Editor of the Santa Fe New Mexican and friend of the community, Robert Keith Dean, died suddenly of natural causes in the early morning hours of January 5, 2020 at his home in Santa Fe, NM in the company of his wife, Toni. Rob was born February 21, 1954 in the small railroad town of Harlowton, MT as the second of four children to Dale and Betty (Sisson) Dean. He would later enjoy success on the football field and in the classroom, moving on to attend the University of Montana in Missoula, MT to study journalism, government, and pre-law. Early on in a blossoming journalism career, Rob was on assignment at a local hospital when he met a nurse by the name of Antonia Rapkoch of Lewistown, MT. On December 16, 1978, on a typical cold and snowy Montana afternoon, the two married, would start a family and go on to spend the remainder of his life together. Before settling in Santa Fe, Rob held newspaper and reporting jobs throughout Montana, Oregon, and Washington, while even briefly excelling in law school before deciding that journalism was his true calling and passion. Rob held many interests, most notably of which were local, American, and world history, family genealogy, politics, travel, Grizzly athletics, the Seattle Mariners baseball team, and naturally, reading, writing, and storytelling. Rob is preceded in death by his father Dale and infant son, Robert Jr. He is survived by his mother, Betty; his older brother, Dennis; his younger sister, Christine Baeth and younger brother, Mark; his beloved wife of more than 41 years, Toni; and sons Ryan and Peter. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as an extensive network of countless friends, colleagues, and acquaintances that span the globe. A memorial service will be held in Rob's honor inside the St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico Museum of Art on Sunday, January 26 at 3 p.m. and will be open to all family and friends wanting to celebrate the life of a loving husband, dedicated father, and dear friend to the community. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, 2020

