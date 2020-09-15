ROBERT L. BOGGS Robert L. Boggs passed away June 1, 2020 of a heart attack. He was born Sept. 20, 1963 to Thomas A. and Clara Boggs. He is survived by his brothers and sisters; David, Thomas R., Lou, Karen, Sheryl, Ragen; and many nieces and nephews. He was a heavy equipment operator and loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved competition of any kind. His memorial is Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 37 Ellis Ranch Loop from 12 to 4 p.m.



