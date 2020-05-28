LIEUTENANT COLONEL ROBERT M. RODRIGUEZ Retired Lieutenant Colonel Robert M. Rodriguez, 53, died peacefully in his Idaho Springs, CO home on May 9, 2020. Born in Santa Fe, NM to Abran Rodriguez and Louella Fernandez, Robert graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1985 and later graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1993 with a regular Army commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Armor Branch. He served in multiple assignments throughout his Army career and commanded the 2-8 CAV, 1ABCT, 1CD (Honor and Courage!) in 2011-2012. He participated in two deployments during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was the recipient of numerous awards and decorations during his service, most notably two Bronze Stars. Robert led with great conviction and humility. His selflessness, sense of duty and love for his Soldiers and those around him continue to impact those that he left behind. He took great pride in the privilege of serving our nation for twenty-one years. Robert is now able to peacefully rest with the Soldiers he lost while serving our nation. Robert will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, generous heart, charismatic personality, and service to country. He is survived by his sons, Lieutenant Joshua Rodriguez and Robbie Rodriguez; his mother Louella (Neo); father Abran (Sara); sisters Jolene (Pat); Tanya (Steve); brother Tommy (Susan) and 9 nephews and nieces. A memorial service with military funeral honors will take place at a later date.



