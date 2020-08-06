1/2
Dr. Robert M. "Bob" Zone
DR. ROBERT BOB M. ZONE It is with great sadness that the Santa Fe Opera mourns the passing of Board Member Dr. Robert "Bob" M. Zone on Monday, August 3. Bob and his wife Peggy first attended the Santa Fe Opera in 1969. They retired to Santa Fe in the mid-1990s, and Bob joined the Santa Fe Opera Board of Directors in 2002. During his 18 years of service to the Board of Direc-tors, Bob served as Secretary of the Board and President of the Opera Club. Additionally, Bob and Peggy were steadfast supporters of the opera's Apprentice Program for Singers. They sponsored an aspiring young singer each year, helping these artists to make great progress in their careers and providing professional training to many generations of operatic talent. The Santa Fe Opera is deeply grateful to Bob and Peggy for their support of this program that is so important to the organization's mission and purpose. Bob was a uniquely devoted advocate and cheerleader for the Santa Fe Opera, and his kindness will be remembered by all. Bob retired from the Board on July 27 and was nominated by his fellow Board Members as an Emeritus Director on the same day, in recognition of his exemplary service to the organization. We extend our deepest and most profound sympathies to Peggy, Bob, Jr., Doug and Amy. Susan F. Morris, Chairman Susan G. Marineau, President David Henry Jacobs, President-Elect Robert K. Meya, General Director

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
AUG
17
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
