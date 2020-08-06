ROBERT MARSHALL ZONE, M.D. Robert Marshall Zone, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at home in Santa Fe, at the age of 90, on Monday, August 3, 2020. Bob, as he was known to friends, was born on May 16, 1930 in Stamford, Connecticut, to Joseph Pactor and Charlotte Harris Zone. He was a graduate of Stamford High School, where he admittedly spent more time tinkering with electronics than engaged in his studies. He quickly became focused on studying, however, while rooming with serious returning World War II veterans at the University of Connecticut. He later continued his studies at Syracuse University, where he received a B.S. in Chemistry. He went on to earn his Doctor of Medicine degree from Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts, where he met his loving wife Peggy. While a senior medical student, he was encouraged by a heart surgeon, for whom he had re-configured a TV to display EKG signals (putting good use to his electronics skills) to pursue surgery. Upon graduation, Bob completed a surgical internship at New York's Bellevue Hospital. Following this, he pursued residencies in the U.S. Army, where he trained in radiology and general surgery and completed a residency in urology at Walter Reed Army Hospital. His nearly 30-year military career included posts throughout the United States and Germany, where he served as a clinical urologist and eventually as a commander of army hospitals at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas and Stuttgart, Germany. He served in Vietnam from 1967-1968, where he commanded the 67th Evac Hospital in Qui Nhon, and later assumed medical command of the 4th Division in Pleiku. Promoted to full colonel, he later served at the Pentagon overseeing professional quality control for the Army medical corps. He was then appointed as Chief of Professional Services for the Army's European command at the 7th MEDCOM in Heidelberg, Germany. He was a recipient of the Legion of Merit with one oak leaf cluster, and numerous Army foreign service campaign and service medals. As an Army reservist, he served as flight surgeon for the New Mexico National Guard. In this role, he coordinated the medevac and helped triage the wounded guards and inmates during the 1980 riots at New Mexico State Penitentiary. Following his military retirement, he joined a team of four physicians who provided medical oversight to the Health Care Finance Administration, a part of the Department of Health and Human Services, where he was recognized for helping to identify and eradicate fraud. Santa Fe was Bob's true home. It was in 1968, during a ski trip to Taos that Bob and Peggy both fell in love with Santa Fe where, after retiring from the military he settled to raise their family and open a private practice. As a local urologist he practiced at St. Vincent Hospital and held weekly clinics in Los Alamos and Las Vegas, New Mexico. He was a true perfectionist in his practice, admittedly tiring many a nurse and tech with his demands, but earning their respect as a patients-first doctor. He also was an integral member of the Santa Fe medical community, and later served as the President of the New Mexico Medical Society. When not practicing medicine, Bob was a member and president of the downtown Kiwanis Club, was a member of board directors of the Santa Fe Opera, a member of the Santa Fe Fiesta Council and trustee of the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe. Of the many accomplishments and achievements in his long life, Bob would have said that his greatest was his marriage to Peggy, his wife of 65 years. Bob was passionate about travel with Peggy and they had many adventures. He was an avid squash player as a longtime member of the Kiva Club, enjoyed sailing his boat docked in New Orleans, rebuilding his vintage MG, and as a member of a local network of HAM radio operators enjoyed buzzing the home toasters and TV when transmitting from his home rig to stations throughout the world. Bob is survived by his loving and incredibly supportive wife of 65 years, Peggy, children Robert (Gül), Douglas (Eimear), daughter Amy (Robert), grandchildren Alea, Liam, Thomas, Erin and Cole, sister Nancy Zone Bloom (David) of Westport, CT, many nephews, nieces, and cousins and many, many treasured friends. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, August 16th and 10:30-12:30 on Monday, August 17th at Berardinelli Family Funeral Home. Internment in a private ceremony will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com