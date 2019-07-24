Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert (Bob) Mayer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT (BOB) MAYER, 80 FEBRUARY 24, 1939 - JULY 23, 2019 Born to Max and Anne Mayer in the Bronx, N.Y. on February 24, 1939, Bob attended City College of NY, and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where he was awarded a Pulitzer Traveling Fellowship. He worked at the Washington Post and Newsday as a reporter and New York City columnist. Bob moved to Santa Fe in 1971. He is the author of sixteen books and served six years as editor of The Santa Fe Reporter. His journalism has appeared in numerous national publications. In recent years, Bob hosted writing workshops which resulted in several of his students becoming published authors. Besides being a brilliant writer, he was a wonderful husband, father, friend and mentor. Bob died peacefully at home on July 23, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, LaDonna Mayer, his daughter Amara Nash (Slade), his brother Saul Mayer, nieces Laura Mayer and Debra Mayer and nephew Andrew Mayer. He was dearly loved and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at the Gallery at CCA on August 11, 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .

