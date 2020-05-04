Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT MAYHEW. View Sign Service Information Asheville Area Alternative 702 Riverside Drive Asheville , NC 28801 (828)-258-8274 Memorial service To be announced at a later date Calvary Episcopal Church View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT MAYHEW DECEMBER 2, 1926 - APRIL 24, 2020 Robert "Bob" Mayhew led a very rich and interesting life. Born in Albuquerque, NM on December 2nd, 1926 to Anne Kuhrtz Mayhew and Clyde L. Mayhew. He had a great life growing up. He spent most of his free time at the Pueblo of Isleta where his aunt was the field nurse for the Indian Service. The time was spent riding his horse and exploring with his Indian friend, Louise. He enlisted in the Army right out of high school and attended officer's training. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. at the age of 18 and went to Germany in 1945. He remained in Germany in the Army until 1949. While in Germany he met his future wife, Mary Lou. Mary Lou worked for the American Consulate in Frankfurt issuing visas to displaced persons coming from concentration camps. Bob and Mary Lou were married in 1948 at Kronberg Castle. After returning to the US, Bob attended Georgetown Univ. School of Foreign Service. In 1951 he accepted a position with the Central Intelligence Agency while continuing to pursue a Master's in Political Science at Georgetown. Bob went on to be stationed overseas, spending many years in Germany - Frankfurt, Berlin, and Bonn. In addition, a tour at the American Embassy in The Netherlands and for Bob a tour without family in Vietnam from 1969-1971. While Bob was in SE Asia, his family lived in Albuquerque. Bob also remained an active Army Reserve officer retiring as a Lt. Col. After Bob's retirement from the CIA in 1978 they moved to Santa Fe, NM. Bob and Mary Lou became heavily involved in volunteering and in the Episcopal Church. Bob also went back to school and received another Master's in Southwestern History from the University of NM. In 2013 due to failing health Bob and Mary Lou moved to Fairview, NC to live with his daughter, Kathy. Alzheimer's robbed Bob of his short-term memory and he continued to worsen until his passing. Bob was preceded in death by his son, Michael Mayhew. Michael is survived by his wife, Vicki Mayhew of Albuquerque, NM. Bob is survived by his children, Kathlyn "Kathy" Mayhew and her spouse, John Worley, of Fairview, NC; Christopher "Chris" Mayhew and his spouse, Peggy, of Oakton, VA; and Robert Leberfinger and his spouse, Barbara, of Wuerzberg, Germany; brother, Jonathan Mayhew and his spouse, Barbara and their four children of McLean, VA; grandchildren, Heather Markham and her spouse, Steven, of Wichita Falls, TX; Brian Cordova and his partner, Endion Schichtel, of Albuquerque, NM; Daniel Cordova of Los Angeles, CA; Jessica Scott and her spouse, Jonathan, of Loveland, CO; Elizabeth Schichtel and spouse, Wyatt of Albuquerque, NM, Philip Mayhew and his spouse, Stephanie, of Albuquerque, NM; Jeremy Mayhew of Albuquerque, NM, Nicole Peacock and her spouse, TK, of Chicago, IL; Rachael Mayhew of Chicago, IL; Veronika Garcia of Fayetteville, NC, Florian Leberfinger and his spouse, Conny, of Wuerzberg, Germany; and Regina Stang and spouse, Peter, Wuerzberg, Germany. Bob is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, NC at a later date with Rev. J. Clarkson officiating. Burial will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. The family would like to express their gratitude to Care Partners Hospice for the incredible loving care during the last 3 years. Contributions can be made to CarePartners Hospice and Solace Center, Asheville, NC. Condolences may be made to the family at

