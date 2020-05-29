ROBERT ROBBY MIERA 06/02/63 ~ 05/20/20 Robert "Robby" Miera was called home to our Heavenly Father on May 20, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1963, to Bob and Louana Miera. He was raised in Santa Fe, and graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1982. He helped his brother build Spartan Security Systems, and was in the hardware industry for most of his adult life. For the past 15 years, he lived in Valle Escondido, New Mexico, where he loved being outdoors on snowmobiles, four wheelers, and playing golf. He was a volunteer with Taos Search and Rescue, which demonstrated his giving nature and courageous spirit. He loved Minnesota Vikings football, was a great cook, and had an infectious laugh. Playing softball for many years brought out his love for competition and camaraderie. He loved being with his family, friends, and his beloved cats, where he truly shined. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louana Miera and sister, Marilyn Emanuele. He is survived by his father, Bob Miera; brother, Michael Miera (Karmella); sister, Michelle Miera; brother, Marty Miera (Marlene); sister, Lyndi Miller (Bob); sister, Melissa Bash (John); brother, Mark Miera (Sonya); many nieces, nephews, and friends. Robby lived his life with laughter, and will be greatly missed. Due to current State Health Dept. regulations, memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 29 to Jun. 2, 2020.