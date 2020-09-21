1/2
ROBERT MILES SWEENEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT MILES SWEENEY Robert Miles Sweeney, 93, resident of Albuquerque, NM passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 of natural causes. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was known as Coach or Bob. Dad was a wonderful man and an icon in New Mexico sports. He was born and raised in Santa Fe and is the son of Patrick and Clara Sweeney. In 2016 he and his loving wife Lena moved to Albuquerque, they were partners for 67 years. Bob and Lena raised 4 children, Patty (Ron), granddaughters; Shannon. (Seun and Kelly, great grandson; Joaquin). Marty, David (Kristin), (granddaughters; Stephanie, Alexandra, and Audrey, Arlene, (granddaughter Jessica and grandson; Isaac). He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack and Jerry and daughter-in-law Kristin. Bob was an educator for 43 years with 37 of those years at the College of Santa Fe. He was the basketball coach at the University of New Mexico from 1958 to 1962. Bob was a member of the Santa Fe School board for 18 years, Sweeney Elementary in Santa Fe bears his name since 1982. The Sweeney Convention Center (Sweeney Gym) was named after his father who was Superintendent of schools. Bob went to Norte Dame on a football scholarship and finished his playing career as a basketball star with Colorado University. Bob was a tremendous athlete and coach. He is already missed by many. Services will be held privately. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved