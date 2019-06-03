Guest Book View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT O. PEREA Robert O. Perea, 78, went home to be with Our Lord on May 28th, 2019. He was brought into the world by his maternal grandmother in Capulin, New Mexico on May 14th, 1941. He became engaged to his wife, Rita Arguello, in 1964, then immediately left to serve in the US Army 505 Military Intelligence Group during the Vietnam War. He honorably served his country and was awarded medals for National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign and Army Commendation. When he returned from the war, Robert and Rita married on July 5th, 1969 at St. Francis Cathedral. They were married for 49 years at the time of his death, just over a month from celebrating their 50th anniversary. Robert graduated with a B.A. in Distributive Social Sciences from Highlands University. He served the VFW as Junior Vice, Senior Vice and State Commander from 1995 to 1997. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Beatrice Perea; his parents-in-law, Anastacio and Margarita Arguello; two Perea babies who died at birth; his brother, Edward Perea Jr. and two Arguello brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law. He is survived by his wife, Rita Perea; two sons, Robert and Richard; one daughter-in-law; four grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. Of his two children and grandchildren, Robert said, "I am very, very proud and will be even more proud when you put your thoughts together and express them in written form." Of his friends, he said, "Throughout our lives and everywhere we've gone, we always made friends with everybody." His philosophy in life was: "Every human has equal value and importance." Robert lived out this philosophy well, influencing so many with his loving, generous and accepting nature. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, June 4th at 7:00pm at the Kiva Chapel of Light, located at 417 Rodeo Road in Santa Fe, New Mexico, 87505. Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 5th at 11:00am at the St. Francis Cathedral Basilica, followed by interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





