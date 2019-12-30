Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT R. GALLEGOS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT R BOB GALLEGOS Bob Gallegos was born June 4, 1961 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Bennie and Bernie Gallegos. After a long struggle with diabetes, he passed away on December 25, 2019. Bob had a long career in maintenance and spent many years serving the Santa Fe Civic Housing, as well as at St. John's College. In his later years, his greatest passion was taking care of his grandchildren, family, and food. He loved to cook and could often be found sitting in his recliner watching cooking shows. He loved to fish in his earlier years and loved to cook the fish his family would catch for him. Bob is proceeded in death by both his parents, Bennie and Bernie Gallegos; as well as his brother, David Gallegos; and niece, Angelica Gallegos. He is survived by his lifelong friend, Netta Newbury; son, Bobby Gallegos (Melorie); daughters, Savannah Friday (Gary), Natasha Gallegos (Miguel), Ashley Gallegos (Santana); his pride and joys- his grandchildren: Angelina, Joey, Tattiana, Kayla, Aaron, Andres, Lilyanna, Estevan, Athena; his brothers and sisters: Anthony, Victor, Johnny, Ronald, Carlos, Anna, Theresa, Patricia and Elizabeth; his goddaughter, Sarah Valdez. He is also survived by his best friend Sanji; and good friend, Nathan Johnson. Catholic Services will be held on January 2, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church. A Rosary will be begin at 9am with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow. A celebration of life will follow the mass at the St. Anne's Parish Hall. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

