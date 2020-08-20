ROBERT ROBBY MIERA 06/02/63 ~ 05/20/20 Robert "Robby" Miera was called home to our Heavenly Father on May 20, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1963, to Bob and Louana Miera. He was raised in Santa Fe, and graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1982. He helped his brother build Spartan Security Systems, and was in the hardware industry for most of his adult life. For the past 15 years, he lived in Valle Escondido, New Mexico, where he loved being outdoors on snowmobiles, four-wheelers, and playing golf. He was a volunteer with Taos Search and Rescue, which demonstrated his giving nature and courageous spirit. He loved Minnesota Vikings football, was a great cook, and had an infectious laugh. Playing softball for many years brought out his love for competition and camaraderie. He loved being with his family, friends, and his beloved cats, where he truly shined. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louana Miera; and sister, Marilyn Emanuele. He is survived by his father, Bob Miera; brother, Michael Miera (Karmella); sister, Michelle Miera; brother, Marty Miera (Marlene); sister, Lyndi Miller (Bob); sister, Melissa Bash (John); brother, Mark Miera (Sonya); many nieces, nephews, and friends. Robby lived his life with laughter, and will be greatly missed. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, followed by celebration of the mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Rosario Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com