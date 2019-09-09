ROBERT SLUSHER Robert Slusher, 87, passed gently in his sleep on September 2, 2019. A life-long scientist, educator, and minister, his career path allowed him to combine both his passion for science and his faith, through agricultural mission work in Taiwan and Liberia in the 1970s. However, it was his work in the Navajo community of Arizona in the early 1960s that had the most impact on him and his family. Beloved by a huge extended family of his former students and parishioners (especially in his role as a "quirky mad scientist"), he is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lavonne Slusher; daughters Karen Delcampe (Jason), Gwen Johnson (Loren), and Idah Burnside (Virgil); sons Michael Slusher (Laurie) and Donn Slusher; and grandchildren Andee, Kiefer, Kai, Trevor, Christopher, Jeffrey, Jerrold, Kimberly, Savannah, Kelly Wayne, Vanessa, and Virgil Robert (JR). A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 1200 Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe NM. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society (100 Caja del Rio Rd., Santa Fe, NM 87507) in appreciation for the dog that adopted him, "Buddy." Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 15, 2019