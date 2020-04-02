Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERTA G. PEREZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERTA G. PEREZ Roberta G. Perez, 83 passed away March 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Perez; her son, Robert Perez; her parents, Luz and Pablo Martinez; three sisters and one brother. Roberta was born August 13, 1936, in Pecos, NM. Roberta moved to Nambe Pueblo in the 1950's with her husband, Bobby and that is where they planted their roots and started their family. Roberta was well known for driving the school buses for Pojoaque Valley School District for more than 30 years. She was also well known for making her delicious tamales and burritos which she often sold. Roberta enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roberta is survived by children; Madeline Sweeney, Lawrence, Perez, Gene Perez, Lisa Herrera, Pamela Perez, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and 5 sisters. Our Mother was laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with our Father. Memorial Mass will be determined at a later date.

ROBERTA G. PEREZ Roberta G. Perez, 83 passed away March 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Perez; her son, Robert Perez; her parents, Luz and Pablo Martinez; three sisters and one brother. Roberta was born August 13, 1936, in Pecos, NM. Roberta moved to Nambe Pueblo in the 1950's with her husband, Bobby and that is where they planted their roots and started their family. Roberta was well known for driving the school buses for Pojoaque Valley School District for more than 30 years. She was also well known for making her delicious tamales and burritos which she often sold. Roberta enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roberta is survived by children; Madeline Sweeney, Lawrence, Perez, Gene Perez, Lisa Herrera, Pamela Perez, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and 5 sisters. Our Mother was laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with our Father. Memorial Mass will be determined at a later date. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close