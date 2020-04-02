ROBERTA G. PEREZ Roberta G. Perez, 83 passed away March 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Perez; her son, Robert Perez; her parents, Luz and Pablo Martinez; three sisters and one brother. Roberta was born August 13, 1936, in Pecos, NM. Roberta moved to Nambe Pueblo in the 1950's with her husband, Bobby and that is where they planted their roots and started their family. Roberta was well known for driving the school buses for Pojoaque Valley School District for more than 30 years. She was also well known for making her delicious tamales and burritos which she often sold. Roberta enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roberta is survived by children; Madeline Sweeney, Lawrence, Perez, Gene Perez, Lisa Herrera, Pamela Perez, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and 5 sisters. Our Mother was laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with our Father. Memorial Mass will be determined at a later date.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 3, 2020