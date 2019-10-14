Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERTA M. MONTOYA. View Sign Service Information Rivera Family Funeral Home & Crematory 305 Calle Salazar Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-753-2288 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERTA M. MONTOYA Roberta M. Montoya (73) passed away October 5, 2019 following a courageous contest with cancer. Born and raised in Santa Fe, Roberta graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1964. Following high school, Roberta worked locally before moving to St. Paul, MN where she lived for many years. Upon returning to Santa Fe, Roberta worked at State Farm Insurance Co, attended college and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. Roberta retired from both State Farm and the Army. Roberta was a very intelligent, independent, witty and a thoughtful person who cared deeply about social equality and felt strongly that everybody should have access to resources to meet their basic needs. Based on her values, during retirement she volunteered at multiple organizations before becoming an integral member of Feeding Santa Fe where she eventually served as co-president. Roberta loved to travel and visited parts of Europe and Asia. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Carolina Montoya, and siblings Michael Montoya and Beatrice (Betty) Burkhart. Roberta is survived by her beloved dog Daisy, siblings Zoilo Montoya, Ann Rita Rael, Veo Montoya, Frank Montoya, Cathy Lomax (Ralph), Mercedes Diener (Paul), brother in law Mike Burkhart, dear friend Viola Ortiz (Raymond), and many nieces and nephews. Roberta will be greatly missed by many. At San Isidero Church on October 24, 2019, a rosary will be recited at 10:00 am and Mass at 10:30. A reception will follow at the Nancy Rodriguez Community Center. Burial to follow at The Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Rivera Family Funeral Home 305 Calle Salazar Espanola, NM 87532 Phone: (505) 753-2288

ROBERTA M. MONTOYA Roberta M. Montoya (73) passed away October 5, 2019 following a courageous contest with cancer. Born and raised in Santa Fe, Roberta graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1964. Following high school, Roberta worked locally before moving to St. Paul, MN where she lived for many years. Upon returning to Santa Fe, Roberta worked at State Farm Insurance Co, attended college and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. Roberta retired from both State Farm and the Army. Roberta was a very intelligent, independent, witty and a thoughtful person who cared deeply about social equality and felt strongly that everybody should have access to resources to meet their basic needs. Based on her values, during retirement she volunteered at multiple organizations before becoming an integral member of Feeding Santa Fe where she eventually served as co-president. Roberta loved to travel and visited parts of Europe and Asia. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Carolina Montoya, and siblings Michael Montoya and Beatrice (Betty) Burkhart. Roberta is survived by her beloved dog Daisy, siblings Zoilo Montoya, Ann Rita Rael, Veo Montoya, Frank Montoya, Cathy Lomax (Ralph), Mercedes Diener (Paul), brother in law Mike Burkhart, dear friend Viola Ortiz (Raymond), and many nieces and nephews. Roberta will be greatly missed by many. At San Isidero Church on October 24, 2019, a rosary will be recited at 10:00 am and Mass at 10:30. A reception will follow at the Nancy Rodriguez Community Center. Burial to follow at The Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Rivera Family Funeral Home 305 Calle Salazar Espanola, NM 87532 Phone: (505) 753-2288 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close