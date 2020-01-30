Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Rebecca Fischer ROMERO. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERTA REBECCA FISCHER ROMERO Roberta Rebecca Fischer Romero was born July 9, 1975 in Santa Fe, NM. She entered into eternal rest on January 27, 2020. Our beautiful free spirit was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alfredo and Rebeca Quintana; her paternal grandparents, Eddie and Ramona Fischer, and a very special grandmother Emma Estrada. Her aunts, Rachel and Karmela Fischer and Gilbert Garcia (Anthony's Father). She is survived by her devoted husband, Jude Romero and children Anthony, Mariah, Jennae, Jenice, Kyra, Isabella, and Max. Roberta is survived by her loving parents, Robert and Stella Fischer of Santa Fe, NM and in-laws, Anthony and Perla Romero of Las Vegas, NM. Siblings; Carla (Robert), Christopher, Monica (David), Felicia, and Marlena all of Santa Fe, NM. Sister-in-law Janelle (Arminio) Otero. Special friends Cynthia, Benjamin, Reina, and Bernadette. Her extended family includes many nieces and nephews, family members, and close friends whom she loved dearly, and too numerous to name. Roberta's generous heart, creativity, and artistic talents led her towards an active life of serving those in need. If she was not busy at her jobs she was volunteering. She was a home visitor for the First Born of Northern New Mexico, Zoe Pregnancy Center, and Presbyterian Hospital. She was a volunteer with Samaritan House and a member of the Las Vegas Women's Club. The heartbreak being felt by her husband, children, and family is a testament to the love she had for each of them. She was a dedicated wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She will be forever be loved and missed by so many. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Victory Life Church, 258 Frontage Rd. 2137 Las Vegas, NM. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery in Las Vegas, NM. The following will serve as Pallbearers; Anthony Garcia, Randall Babcock, Neal Aragon, Arminio Otero, Steve Estrada, Donny Estrada, Elijah Moya, and Jesse Estrada. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be; Troy Estrada, Joshua Moya, Nicalee Moya, Stephen Fischer, Dan Estrada, Phillip Estrada, Desiree Fischer, Brittany Fischer, Gabriella Fischer, Robert Ortiz, and David Martinez. "With Her Brave Wings She Flies" Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701.

