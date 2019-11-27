Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Ell Doughman. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Legal Tender Lamy , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROBIN ELL DOUGHMAN MARCH 8, 1945 - NOVEMBER 15, 2019 Robin Doughman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 8, 1945 to Ransel and Mildred Doughman. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Karen Jones. He is survived by his wife, Connie, his son, Ryan, and his granddaughter, Rhiannon Doughman. Also surviving him are Paul Jones, Diane C Nelson, Richard B Calvert, Dianne Calvert, and his nieces, and nephews. Robin graduated with a MFA from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. His artistic expression evolved as he and his family developed Rock Ridge Studios in Lamy, NM where he was a master of wood and art. Rock Ridge Studios built the windows and doors of the Loretto Hotel in Santa Fe, the furniture of the Rio Grande Inn in Albuquerque, the furniture of the Road Runner Casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada, the construction of twenty custom homes in Santa Fe, hundreds of remodeling projects, cabinetry for homes in the Santa Fe area, a line of furniture, and the doors for Santa Fe Screen . Robin is described as legendary in his communication with horses and the healing process in people, although he never saw himself that way. He worked with all horses, but Spanish Mustangs had his heart. He gave private lessons to students for over thirty years. He conducted training clinics and led the Youth Clinics with the Spanish Mustang Foundation, trained wild ponies just off the range of the Brislawn's Cayuse Ranch in Wyoming, and foals from the Galisteo Preserve for Spanish Mustangs. He taught his students about the gentle kindness in understanding the soul of horses and how to live with an open heart. He was as subtle and powerful as the wind, a man of few words that spoke of deeper truth than we hear in most human beings. We can envision this noble and gentle man riding with horses and being held in the warmth and grace of the supreme vessel that is the almighty being, nature. Robin will take his place among the Angels and continue to whisper to those human and animal beings that can hear his voice. A celebration of his life will be held at the Legal Tender in Lamy, NM on December 10 at 2:00 PM.

