Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600

KEEP, RODNEY GEORGE Died unexpectedly on November 19th at his home having suffered from diabetes and pulmonary illness in recent years. Rodney was born in Miami, Florida on June 10, 1942 to the late Francine and Sydney George Keep and lived in Coral Gables, Florida for most of his life. He graduated from Ransom School and attended New Mexico Highlands University. Rodney was an avid and respected tennis player and had athletic prowess in other sports - swimming, skiing, baseball and even croquette. He often competed in pro-amateur events benefiting Cancer and s. His father once bet on his team to win and was thus awarded a trip to the French Open in Paris, France. He loved the out of doors, appreciating nature to its fullest. While living in New Mexico, he took numerous car trips throughout the west to visit National Parks and small towns with an interesting history. With family, his dog, Champagne, or alone he thoroughly enjoyed his exploratory travels. After his retirement, his family moved to Santa Fe and he remained here until his death. Rodney is survived by his sons, Brian and Chris; grandchildren, Kevin and Taylor; his former wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth "Betty" Gonzales Keep; his sister, Beatrice Keep Garner; niece, Mary Elizabeth Wright (Jeff); grandniece, Sydney Ann Wright; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Ortiz; brother-in-law, Rudy (Lou) Gonzales. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Kevin; and his sister, Francine Keep Hundley. Rodney will be missed by a loving family and many friends, leaves us with the memory of his warm, outgoing, friendly personality and the knowledge of him being reunited with his son, Kevin in heaven. A Mass and celebration of his life will be held at the Santa Maria de la Paz Church on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00am. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600

