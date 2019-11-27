RODOLFO (RUDY) A. MONTOYA (1963-2019) On Monday, November 18, 2019, Rudy A. Montoya, loving son, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 56. Rudy was born in Santa Fe NM, grew up in Albuquerque and lived in Pecos NM. He worked for the City of Santa Fe, where he served as an officer in the AFSCME Union. He was also an officer with the Pecos Fire Department. He is preceded in death by his mother, Cecilia Lepore. He is survived by his father, Juan Montoya, step mother, Anna Martinez, step father, Anthony Lepore, brothers Juan, Jerome, Solomon, Emiliano, Che and sisters Darlene, Kyrie and Abigail and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A rosary and funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church in Pecos NM, 11 St. Anthony's Loop on Saturday, December 7, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. interment and a reception will follow.

