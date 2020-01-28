Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Carlton Bergstrom. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

ROGER CARLTON BERGSTROM Roger Carlton Bergstrom died from the flu and heart disease at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Roger was an active 90 year old and had retired to Santa Fe after many years in Arlington, Virginia. His partner of 30 years, Barry Baltzley, was at his side. Roger was born in Rhinelander, a small city in northern Wisconsin, on November 1, 1929. He earned his B.A. from University of Wisconsin - Superior. After service with the U.S. Air Force in Korea, he undertook graduate study and, in 1959, was awarded a Master of Fine Arts in theatre and film by the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. In 1984, Roger joined the relatively new Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC (GMCW), and for the next 22 years he found great satisfaction in helping GMCW to carry out its mission of changing hearts and minds through music. In 2006, Roger and his husband, Barry Baltzley, moved from the Washington, DC area to Rainbow Vision (now known as The Montecito of Santa Fe) in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Roger continued to express his love of music by singing for a time with the New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus and by volunteering with the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival. Roger is survived by his husband, Barry Baltzley; son, Eric Christopher of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Jenni Treadwell of Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren, Lindsey, Shawn, and Lara; and two great-grandchildren. Roger's ashes will repose in the columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery. The date of the military funeral ceremony at Arlington, and of a Celebration of Life here at The Montecito in Santa Fe, will be announced at a later time. Donations in honor of Roger Bergstrom may be made to the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC, 1140 Third Street, NE, 2nd floor, Washington, DC 20002, phone (202)293-1548, website

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 2, 2020

